86 Polling parties dispatched to Pulwama

For phase-V of the District Development Council (DDC) elections and Panchayat by-polls, the District Panchayat Election Officer (DPEO) Pulwama, Dr Raghav Langer today dispatched 86 polling parties to different locations in the district.

The DPEO informed that the polling parties were dispatched to different locations in Litter and Dadsara blocks. He exhorted for facilitating every basic amenity in the Polling stations so that voters as well as polling staff may not face any kind of inconvenience.

Among others, Zonal and Sectoral Magistrates, besides others were present on the occasion.