9 centres set up for offline submission of NEET forms

National Testing Agency (NTA) has set up nine nodal centres in Kashmir for submission of NEET application forms in offline mode.

Earlier, the NTA had set up a facilitation centre for offline submission of NEET undergraduate (UG)-2020 exam forms at Delhi Public School, Athwajan.

As per a fresh notification issued by the NTA, eight more such nodal centres have been opened in Kashmir in various districts and one centre has been set up at Leh in Ladakh UT.

An official said that the NTA started the facility for submission of NEET application forms in offline mode in view of the requests received from the candidates of Kashmir and Ladakh. “The students were facing difficulty while filing online application forms for NEET UG-2020. So in addition to the existing online facility, the candidates in Kashmir and Leh can now also submit the application forms though offline mode,” the NTA notification reads.

The new offline form submission centres have been setup at Government Degree College (GDC) Ganderbal, GDC Pulwama, GDC Anantnag, ICSC Srinagar, Amar Singh College Srinagar, GDC Kulgam, GDC Kupwara and GDC Baramulla in Kashmir. One offline centre has been setup at Lamdon Model Senior Secondary School, Leh.

Candidates can obtain the application forms from the designated offline centres or download it from NTA website, www.ntaneet.nic.in and fill the hard copy manually and later submit it at the nodal centre.

Pertinently, students in Kashmir were facing immense problems in filling up the NEET application forms due to internet being snapped in the Valley on all platforms. The internet in Kashmir was blocked on August 5, when Centre announced its decision to abrogate J&K’s special status and bifurcate the erstwhile State into two Union Territories, J&K and Ladakh.

The administration had set up online facilitation centres for NEET UG-2020 aspirants in various degree colleges across Kashmir besides NIC centres of concerned districts. However, the students were persistently demanding restoration of internet services saying that the computers available at NIC centres and colleges were insufficient.

The last date for submission of NEET application forms is December 31 and the entrance will be held on May 3 next year. There is no age limit for appearing in the entrance test and from this year the students who have not studied biology as a core subject but as an additional subject will be also eligible for appearing in the NEET UG exams, Director General NTA, Vineet Joshi said.

He said the students who have studied biochemistry at 10+2 level subject combination are also eligible for the competitive exam.