Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 19, 2020, 1:08 AM

9 COVID19 patients recover at SKIMS Bemina hospital

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 19, 2020, 1:08 AM
Representational Pic

None COVID-19 patients were discharged from SKIMS Medical College and Hospital Bemina here, after their recovery from the disease.

A statement said the discharged patients include four from Bandipora district, three from Budgam and two from Kupwara.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Man dies of COVID-19 in Kashmir

ACB Jammu arrest Chairman Jhelum Cooperative House Building Society

Forces violating SOP due to lethal AFSPA, says Soz

Soz seeks early evacuation of people from WB

CUK, ISPA hold online workshop on 'mental health, life skills'

The hospital besides providing health care on scientific basis and hygienic nutritious food to the patients has actively undertaken their psychiatric counseling thereby enabling them to discharge more patients.

The statement said the dedicated team of doctors, paramedical staff, sanitation workers and security personnel putting up best efforts to manage the COVID19 pandemic.

The department besides undertaking active testing of patients admitted in the hospital has started receiving samples from district Budgam and Srinagar for testing.

Latest News
File Pic

COVID-19 cases reach 1,01,139; death toll touches 3,163

Representational Pic

Man dies of COVID-19 in Kashmir

File Pic: Habib Naqash/GK

CRPF jawan, policeman injured in encounter with militants in Srinagar

Release wages of ReT, SSA teachers: Saroori

Today, the statement said, 267 samples from Budgam were tested among which 266 were reported negative while one sample turned defective.

The Principal SKIMS Bemina, DrReyaz A Untoo has complimented his staff for taking the challenge of fighting COVID19 pandemic head-on.

Related News