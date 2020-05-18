9 COVID19 patients recover at SKIMS Bemina hospital

None COVID-19 patients were discharged from SKIMS Medical College and Hospital Bemina here, after their recovery from the disease.

A statement said the discharged patients include four from Bandipora district, three from Budgam and two from Kupwara.

The hospital besides providing health care on scientific basis and hygienic nutritious food to the patients has actively undertaken their psychiatric counseling thereby enabling them to discharge more patients.

The statement said the dedicated team of doctors, paramedical staff, sanitation workers and security personnel putting up best efforts to manage the COVID19 pandemic.

The department besides undertaking active testing of patients admitted in the hospital has started receiving samples from district Budgam and Srinagar for testing.

Today, the statement said, 267 samples from Budgam were tested among which 266 were reported negative while one sample turned defective.

The Principal SKIMS Bemina, DrReyaz A Untoo has complimented his staff for taking the challenge of fighting COVID19 pandemic head-on.