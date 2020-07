Nine positive cases of COVID19 were reported in Ladakh on Friday, all the cases were from Leh district. With this, the number of active cases in Ladakh are now 146, out of these 102 are in Leh district and 44 in Kargil district.

Meanwhile, 1 patient in home isolation at Kargil and 1 patient at COVID Care Centre Kargil was discharged after recovering as they tested negative for the infection.