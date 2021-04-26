Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: April 27, 2021, 2:25 AM

9 shops sealed in Tangmarg

Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: April 27, 2021, 2:25 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image

The authorities Monday sealed at least nine shops in KunzarTangmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district over violating COVID-19 norms set by the administration.

A team of officials including TehsildarKunzar, SHO Kunzar and Chairman MC Kunzar visited the area and found nine shops operating without following COVID-19 protocol.

Trending News

Healthcare institutes rue delay in payments under Sehat scheme

Education Deptt proposes massive infra upgradation in Govt schools

GK File/Aman Farooq

Teachers continue to test positive

The officials sealed the shops and requested all the shopkeepers besides people visiting the market to adhere to the SOPs like use of facemasks, physical distancing and use of sanitisers to stop the chain of COVID-19 virus.

Related News