9 shops sealed in Tangmarg

The authorities Monday sealed at least nine shops in KunzarTangmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district over violating COVID-19 norms set by the administration.

A team of officials including TehsildarKunzar, SHO Kunzar and Chairman MC Kunzar visited the area and found nine shops operating without following COVID-19 protocol.

The officials sealed the shops and requested all the shopkeepers besides people visiting the market to adhere to the SOPs like use of facemasks, physical distancing and use of sanitisers to stop the chain of COVID-19 virus.