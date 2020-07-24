9 yrs on, PHC in LoC village still incomplete

Authorities have failed to complete construction of a Public Health Centre (PHC) in a village along the Line of Control (LoC) despite passing of nine years.

An official said the work on construction of the PHC was approved in 2011, following which Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department was entrusted the execution of the project,” said Muhammad Shafi, a local.

He said in December 2011 the work on the PHC was left midway for unknown reasons. “Till date, only the plinth of the Centre has been constructed,” he said.

Locals said they approached Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla and Chief Medical Officer Baramulla on several occasions, urging them to direct for resuming work on the project, but to no avail.

The PHC was approved in Mothal village under a government scheme meant for development of border areas.

Another villager, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat said had the authorities completed construction in time, it could have helped saved many residents who were injured during the cross-LoC shelling.

“Those who get injured in the cross LoC shelling have to be taken to Sub-District Hospital which is located in main town, around 12 km from our village. It takes more than an hour to reach there and in between any eventuality can happen to a patient,” he said.

Imtiyaz Ahmad, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) R&B department said lack of funds hampered the work on the project. “We didn’t receive any funds from the government forcing suspension of the work,” he said.

Muhammad Ramzan, Block Medical Officer (BMO) Uri said they have written a number of times to higher authorities requesting for allocation of funds to complete the project. “But we are yet to get any response,” he said.