90 illegal structures demolished in Awantipora: Officials

Around 90 illegal structures including shops and houses were demolished in Awantipora town of Pulwama district on Wednesday, officials said.

The officials of Revenue, R&B, Town Area Committee and Police reached KharmodAwantipora and pressed machinery to start demolishing the illegal structures on the both sides of the road.

The drive continued throughout the day and around 90 constructions including 80 shops were demolished. Five houses were also partially damaged in the process.

CRPF and Police were deployed to control any untoward incident or resistance from the people.

“All of these structures were constructed illegally and thus demolished,” a revenue official said. “They were earlier served notice.”