900 posts of Medical Officers referred to PSC under SRO 202

Health and Medical Education Department has referred 900 vacant posts of Medical Officers (MOs) for recruitment to J&K Public Service Commission (PSC).

An official said these posts will be filled under SRO 202 which is being opposed by educated unemployed youth who have been demanding the revocation of the exploitative SRO.

As per the SRO an appointee has to work on probation for the first five years of service on “basic salary”. The services of the appointee are regularized after completion of five years which make after which the appointee becomes eligible to him eligible to full salary.

Despite opposition, the department has referred the vacant posts under the controversial SRO.

As per the official data, 450 MOs posts have been referred under Open Merit category, 72 posts under Scheduled Caste category, 90 posts under Scheduled Tribe category, 36 posts under Social Caste category, 36 posts under Actual Line of Control/International Border categories, 90 PSP posts, and 90 posts for Economically Weaker Sections.

Besides, kin of ex-servicemen and physically challenged persons will get reservation as per SRO-294 –.

An official said another 50 of 1,000 posts were pending with the PSC which Health and Medical Education had referred in the past.

The posts have been referred under the SRO 202 at a time when J&K Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam-headed committee has already been appointed by the government to examine the SRO in view of the concerns raised by the educated youth and the employees appointed under it.