UPDATED: May 2, 2021, 12:18 AM

900 vehicles allowed towards Ladakh: Div Com Ladakh

'Fuel, essential supplies given priority'
May 2, 2021
The divisional administration Ladakh Saturday said that around 900 vehicles including 700 passenger vehicles from Sonamarg were allowed to move towards Ladakh.

“Today 900 vehicles including 700 passenger vehicles left from Sonamarg towards Ladakh. On Friday, 154 diesel and petrol tankers and 122 vehicles carrying essential supplies entered into Ladakh,” Divisional Commissioner  Ladakh tweeted.

The divisional administration Ladakh also hailed the efforts of Kargil and Kashmir administration for their work on the highway.

An official said that the vehicles carrying essential commodities from Kashmir are given priority during the traffic movement on Srinagar-Leh highway.

He said that a team of Police, Traffic Police and Border Road Organisation (BRO) officials are regularly monitoring the traffic movement on the Srinagar-Leh highway.

Some Ladakh-bound passengers on Friday had alleged that they were cane charged by Police at Sonamarg and were not allowed to move towards Kargil.

Soon after the incident, Chief Executive Councillor LAHDC, Kargil, Feroz Ahmed Khan wrote a letter to Director General if Police Dilbagh Singh to take action against the accused Police officials. However, the Police denied the allegations and said that no cane charge or force was used on Ladakh-bound passengers at Sonamarg.

Police said that in view of the corona curfew only vehicles carrying essential commodities from Kashmir were allowed to move towards Ladakh, however no passenger vehicles were allowed,  adding that the passengers created a chaos and that they were dispersed without any force.

