90th anniversary of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Moulana Ahmadullah Shah observed

The 90th death anniversary of prominent religious scholar and former head of AnjumanNusrat-ul-Islam Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir MoulanaAhmadullah Shah (RA) was observed today.

According to a statement, AnjumanNusrat-ul-Islam paid glowing tributes to the Late MirwaizAhmadullah Shah (RA) for his immense contribution to religious, tableeghi, social and spiritual upliftment of the people of Kashmir; and termed him “a true Aashiq-e-Rasool (SAW) who besides being an ardent follower of the Qur’an and Sunnah was an epitome of generosity and a man of character”.

During his time, the Late MirwaizAhmadullah Shah (RA) not only exposed the conspiracies hatched against the ‘Khatam-e-Naboowat’ finality of the prophethood of the Last Messenger of Allah Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) but also launched a vigorous movement against it thereby safeguarded the Muslims of Kashmir from the storm of disbelief and blasphemy, the Anjuman said in a statement, adding that the Late Mirwaiz (RA) fulfilled his responsibilities in a fair and justified manner till his last breath.

“It was the Late MirwaizAhmadullah Shah (RA) who first stood against the tyrannical rule in Kashmir and to safeguard the political and social rights of the people signed a historic memorandum which was sent to the then Viceroy of India. This resulted in severe hardships to him and he was persecuted in one way or the other under various pretexts.”

The statement said that due to the continuous house arrest of the incumbent head of the AnjumanNusrat-ul-Islam MirwaizDrMoulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq and the closure of educational institutions and in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, no function to pay rich tributes to the Late Mirwaiz (RA) or to organise the congregational prayer meeting could be held.