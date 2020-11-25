93 candidates in fray for phase-I DDC, panchayat by-polls for Ganderbal

As many as 93 candidates are in the fray for phase-I of the District Development Council (DDC) and panchayat by-polls in Ganderbal district.

He said, in the phase-I, the twin DDC constituencies including Gund-A and Gund-B would be going for polls. The official said that Gund-A was an ST (Woman) reserved seat while Gund-B an ST (General) reserved seat.

“A total of 93 candidates are in the fray for phase-I of the DDC polls and by-election for the vacant Sarpanch and Panch seats in Gund-A and Gund-B of Ganderbal. These 93 nominations include 10 for DDC, 21 for Sarpanch and 62 for Panch seats,” Deputy Election Officer, Ganderbal said.

The voting for this phase would be held on November 28, 2020.