93 militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir since Pulwama attack: Govt tells RS

Till date, 93 militants have been neutralised by the security forces since Pulwama attack, he said in a written reply.
Security forces near the damaged vehicles at Lethpora on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, on February 14, 2019 in Srinagar, India. Over 40 CRPF jawans were killed and many others injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast at Lethpora. Police sources say that the attack was likely carried out by a suicide bomber, who rammed an explosive-laden car into the CRPF bus.

As many as 93 militants have been neutralised by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir since the Pulwama attack, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The minister said as compared to the corresponding period of 2018, the first half of this year has witnessed a reduction in militants initiated incidents by 28 per cent, reduction in net infiltration by 43 per cent and increase in neutralisation of militants by 22 per cent.

Reddy said investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the attack so far has resulted in the identification of the conspirators, the suicide attacker and the vehicle provider.

“The operations on ground have resulted in neutralisation of the conspirator, his associate and the vehicle owner,” he said.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed when a suicide bomber driving a van rammed into a CRPF convoy at Pulwama on February 14.

