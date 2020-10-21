94 unregistered FBOs booked under FS&SA

To bring food businesses within the ambit of Food Licensing and Registration System (FLRS), a special drive has been initiated by Food & Drugs Administration, Kashmir against those involved in running food businesses without obtaining registration certificate here.

During the first two days of drive, 94 cases have been filed in the competent court against those Food Business Operators (FBOs) who were found running their business without registration certificate.

A butcher shop at Qamarwari found violating sanitary and hygienic requirements was also sealed on the spot.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Food & Drugs Administration Shakeel-u-Rehman has directed all Food Business operators of J&K to obtain license /Registration otherwise action under relevant provisions of Food Safety & Standard Act shall be initiated against them.

It is pertinent to mention that FBOs having turnover up to 12 lac need to obtain Registration Certificate and those having turnover above that shall have to obtain license. The Licensing/Registration is an online system and can be accessed at https://foodlicensing.fssai.gov.in.