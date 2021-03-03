'95 traffic challans, 36 COPTA challans registered in Srinagar'

Acting tough against the traffic and COTPA violations, Police registered 95 traffic challans and 36 COTPA challans in Srinagar.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that acting tough on the violations of Motor Vehicle Act and Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), Police registered 95 traffic challans under various sections of law in Srinagar and 36 challans against the persons who were smoking in public places and were violating the COTPA rules.

It said that Police has urged the general public to follow the rules in letter and spirit and warned that people found violating the government orders would be dealt as per the law.