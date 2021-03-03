Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 3, 2021, 11:47 PM

'95 traffic challans, 36 COPTA challans registered in Srinagar'

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 3, 2021, 11:47 PM
Greater Kashmir

Acting tough against the traffic and COTPA violations, Police registered 95 traffic challans and 36 COTPA challans in Srinagar.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that acting tough on the violations of Motor Vehicle Act and Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), Police registered 95 traffic challans under various sections of law in Srinagar and 36 challans against the persons who were smoking in public places and were violating the COTPA rules.

Trending News
Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Farooq Abdullah challenges ED order attaching his properties, case to be heard on March 8

File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

ED summons Mehbooba Mufti on March 15 in money laundering case

The area, he said, has been cordoned off and further investigations have been taken up.. [Screengrab]

Suspected militants trigger low-intensity IED blast in south Kashmir's Pulwama

File photo of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. [Image for representational purpose only]

Mirwaiz placed under house detention again: Hurriyat

It said that Police has urged the general public to follow the rules in letter and spirit and warned that people found violating the government orders would be dealt as per the law.

Related News