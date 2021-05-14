'97% inoculated': Shopian leads in COVID-19 vaccination for 45-plus category

Amid a surge in COVID-19 infections, authorities in south Kashmir’s Shopian district have achieved a rare feat nearing an absolute vaccination of the population aged 45 years and above, a first in Jammu and Kashmir.

Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya told Greater Kashmir that 97 percent people aged 45 and plus had been vaccinated during the first leg of vaccination in the district, the highest among J&K districts.

Shots to people in the age group 18-44 too are going on in the district, Vaishya told reporters today.

He said that people had been fully cooperating with the administration ever since the vaccination drive was rolled out in the area.

Giving a rundown about the preparedness of district administration to fight the pandemic, the DC said that the district had put in place adequate arrangements to meet any challenge.

He said around 300 oxygen-supported beds were operational at various facilities across the district even as essential medicines had also been procured.

The DC claimed that the mortality rate of COVID-19 patients in the district was “minimal” while the recovery rate stood at 70 percent.

A 16-month old baby and a nonagenarian man are among latest to have recovered from COVID- 19 in the district, he said.

The District Magistrate appealed to the people to not fall for rumours regarding vaccination.