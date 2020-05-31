A deserter has no right to lecture us: National Conference

National Conference provincial Secretary, Showkat Mir on Sunday censured the “uncouth assertions” of Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party leader Ghulam Hassan Mir as a “sinister attempt” to create confusion and lend credence to rhetoric of anti J&K forces.

Mir had on Saturday termed the National Conference’s decision to stay away from Delimitation Commission as “deceitful politics”

In a statement Mir, who is also political secretary to party President, Farooq Abdullah, said, “Sermons emanating from Ghulam Hassan Mir are hilarious as well as disgusting. Here we have a person who is preaching political probity to us, whose personal credentials are questionable and whose whole politics revolves around opportunism.”

“A known deserter, it is no less than an irony to see him give sermons on democracy, since he has all his life been known to destabilize duly elected governments in J&K. A value analysis of his political career will only reveal how deeply involved he is in serving the undercover assignments of various forces to topple representative governments of J&K from time to time, 1984 being the water mark year of his past achievements in that direction,” said Mir.

He said people of J&K were not gullible. “His real deposition is known to each and every person of J&K who know him inside out. He has asserted that he won’t shy away from representing people. Would he care to explain who does he represent? We don’t solicit certificates from a person who draws his political sustenance from forces as are inimical to J&K’s political dignity and rights. We draw our sustenance from people,” Mir said.

“Before he preaches others, let him come clean on former Army Chiefs revelation on his dubious role in J&K. A self seeker, he has been part of all classified missions aimed to obliterate identity of J&K,” Mir said.

He said as far as rising up to the challenge thrown at the National Conference was concerned the party has contested the constitutional validity of the measures as were carried out on August 5 last year, in a democratic and legal way.