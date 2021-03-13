A road or a stream?

The dilapidated condition of the road from Zachaldara to Satkoji in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district is giving a tough time to the commuters.

The residents complained that the road which connects several villages was in shambles.

It connects several villages including Behnipora, Satkoji, Sarmarg, Lachmpora, Dogripora, Zaffarkhani, Dardhaji, Golipora, and Niechama.

The residents said that the road was dotted with potholes on multiple spots, exposing the claims of the authorities of improving the road connectivity in the area.

“Whenever there is little downpour this road presents a stream-like view and pedestrians have to wade through the waters to reach their respective destinations, and school-going children are the worst sufferers,” said an aggrieved youth.

Locals said that though considered to be the main connecting link in areas from Zachaldara to Satkoji, the road had been left unattended by the concerned authorities giving tough time to commuters.

The residents said that they have brought this issue to the notice of the concerned department many times but despite the passage of several years nothing concrete had materialised.

They have sought immediate intervention of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din and Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ashraf for timely redress of their grievance.