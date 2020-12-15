AAC condoles Bahaaudin Zargar's demise

Awami Action Committee (AAC) Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Bahaaudin Zargar of Jama Masjid Srinagar, and the chief of Anjuman Zargaraan Srinagar.

A statement of AAC issued here quoted AAC paying rich tributes to the deceased for his social services through the platform of Anjuman Zargaraan.

The statement said that late Zargar was not only a prominent trader but also among the well-wishers of the Mirwaiz family, and AAC.

The AAC, on behalf of its Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Zargar and extended heartfelt condolence and solidarity with the bereaved family members especially his sons Rafiq Ahmad Zargar and Prof Showkat Ahmad Zargar. It also prayed for Jannat-ul-Firdous to the deceased.