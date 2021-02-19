AAC condoles demise

Awami Action Committee (AAC) Friday expressed grief over the demise of party’s senior leader Ghulam Muhammad Mir alias Hoshiyaar of Chana Mohalla, Chattabal, Srinagar.

A statement of AAC issued here said that the deceased recently visited Islamabad, Pakistan to meet his daughter and close relatives and now passed away late night at Bahria Town, Islamabad.

It said that the deceased’s sister, who was the wife of Ghulam Ahmad of Nundreshi Colony Bemina, also passed away Thursday night.

The statement said that AAC on behalf of its leadership especially its Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed grief over the demise of Mir.

It said that the Mirwaiz expressed condolence with the deceased’s son Farooq Ahmad Mir and his brother Abdul Majeed Mir and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant highest place in Jannah for the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family.