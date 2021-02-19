Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 20, 2021, 1:14 AM

AAC condoles demise

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 20, 2021, 1:14 AM
Representational Image

Awami Action Committee (AAC) Friday expressed grief over the demise of party’s senior leader Ghulam Muhammad Mir alias Hoshiyaar of Chana Mohalla, Chattabal, Srinagar.

A statement of AAC issued here said that the deceased recently visited Islamabad, Pakistan to meet his daughter and close relatives and now passed away late night at Bahria Town, Islamabad.

Trending News
File Photo

One-way LMV traffic from Jammu on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

He had received critical injuries and has been shifted to a hospital in Srinagar, they said. GK Photo

Driver critically injured in car accident in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Representational Photo

Wildlife Dept official among four injured in leopard attack in south Kashmir's Shopian

Three of family killed in road accident in J&K's Kishtwar

It said that the deceased’s sister, who was the wife of Ghulam Ahmad of Nundreshi Colony Bemina, also passed away Thursday night.

The statement said that AAC on behalf of its leadership especially its Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed grief over the demise of Mir.

It said that the Mirwaiz expressed condolence with the deceased’s son Farooq Ahmad Mir and his brother Abdul Majeed Mir and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant highest place in Jannah for the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family.

Related News