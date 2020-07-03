Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 3, 2020, 11:40 PM

AAC condoles demise of Moulana Mubarak, advocate Shah

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 3, 2020, 11:40 PM

Jammu Kashmir Awami Action Committee (J&KAAC) on Friday expressed grief over the demise of renowned religious figure, Imam and Khateeb of Jama Masjid ‘Raahat Dedi’ Anantnag, Moulana Mubarak. He passed away today.

The AAC termed the demise as a big loss to the religious fraternity and prayed for tributes to Moulana Mubarak for his invaluable in the field of Islam.

Trending News
File Photo used as Representational Pic

Handwara man dies of covid-19; J&K toll mounts to 125

File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Covid-19 claims two more lives; J&K toll now 124

Representational Pic

Mutilated body fished out from Jhelum in Sumbal

Representational Pic

One dead, another injured in road mishap in Kupwara

The AAC expressed heartfelt condolence and solidarity with the bereaved family and those associated with the Jama Masjid Anantnag, and prayed for highest place in Jannah for the deceased.

The AAC district President, general secretary and other members participated in the last rites of Moulana Mubarak and expressed condolence and solidarity with the bereaved family by paying a visit to their house.

Meanwhile, the AAC also expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of advocate Muhammad Ashraf Shah of Gojwara, Srinagar.

Latest News
File Photo used as Representational Pic

Handwara man dies of covid-19; J&K toll mounts to 125

File Pic

In highest single-day spike, nearly 23k test positive for COVID; death toll rises to 18,655 in India

File Pic

Security forces launch searches in several Rajouri villages

File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Covid-19 claims two more lives; J&K toll now 124

The organisation while paying glowing tributes to Shah for his social services expressed condolence and solidarity with the bereaved family and strength for them to bear the this irreparable loss..

Related News