AAC condoles demise of Moulana Mubarak, advocate Shah

Jammu Kashmir Awami Action Committee (J&KAAC) on Friday expressed grief over the demise of renowned religious figure, Imam and Khateeb of Jama Masjid ‘Raahat Dedi’ Anantnag, Moulana Mubarak. He passed away today.

The AAC termed the demise as a big loss to the religious fraternity and prayed for tributes to Moulana Mubarak for his invaluable in the field of Islam.

The AAC expressed heartfelt condolence and solidarity with the bereaved family and those associated with the Jama Masjid Anantnag, and prayed for highest place in Jannah for the deceased.

The AAC district President, general secretary and other members participated in the last rites of Moulana Mubarak and expressed condolence and solidarity with the bereaved family by paying a visit to their house.

Meanwhile, the AAC also expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of advocate Muhammad Ashraf Shah of Gojwara, Srinagar.

The organisation while paying glowing tributes to Shah for his social services expressed condolence and solidarity with the bereaved family and strength for them to bear the this irreparable loss..