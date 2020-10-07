AAC condoles demise of Nisar Ahmad, others

Awami Action Committee (AAC) on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of Khawaja Nisar Ahmad Tanki who was the party’s halqa President for Kathi Darwaza, Rainawari here.

The organisation paid tributes to the deceased for his life-long services. In a condolence statement, the AAC remembered the services and sacrifices of the deceased towards the organization, saying he continued his political, social, welfare and pro-movement activism for decades under the leadership of the present chairman of the organisation Mirwaiz Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq.

“The deceased had to face jails and extreme hardships but he stood steadfast in his ideology and mission,” the statement said.

The organisation also expressed solidarity with the deceased’s sons, Imran Nisar Tanki and Mohsin Nisar Tanki and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

A statement said a congregational Fateha Khawani for the deceased will be held on October 9, 02:30 pm at their ancestral graveyard Gojwara near Taj Bakery.

Meanwhile, the AAC has expressed grief over the demise of wife of Ghulam Muhammad Najar who is the organisation’s halqa President Soura; renowned doctor, Nazir Ahmad Wani; mother-in-law of veteran trader Merajuddin Bacha; renowned trader Abdul Samad Zargar of Hawal; and wife of renowned trade leader Ghulam Mohiuddin Wani of Kadi Kadal.