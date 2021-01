Awami Action Committee (AAC) Monday expressed sorrow over the death of the wife of AAC’s Halqa President Hawal Muhammad YaseenRangrez.

A statement of AAC issued here said that she died in an unfortunate accident. It also expressed grief over the demise of the wife of former AAC leader late Mujahid Muhammad Ismaeel of Nawab Bazar, and also the demise of organisation’s well-wisher Hafeezullah Rather.