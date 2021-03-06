AAC condoles Peerzada Salamuddin Kamili's demise

Awami Action Committee (AAC) Saturday expressed grief over the demise of PeerzadaSalamuddinKamili, PRO to MirwaizMoulviFarooq.

In a statement issued here, AAC paid rich tribute to Kamili for his five-decade long services and his association with the Mirwaiz family saying that the deceased stood firm with MirwaizFarooq through thick and thin.

It said Kamili was a pious soul and a person of noble character who assisted MirwaizFarooq in his religious, social and political works all through the late Mirwaiz’s life.

The statement said that he was also associated with the monthly publication of AnjumanNusrat-ul-Islam for a long time

It said that the AAC and its president Mirwaiz Umar Farooq could not visit the family in their grief due to his continued house detention expressed condolences and solidarity with the bereaved family, especially the deceased’s sons Fayaz Ahmad Kamili and Rafaqat Ahmad Kamili.

The statement said that they prayed for the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family.

It said that several members and activists of AAC and AnjumanNusrat-ul-Islam participated in the Namaz-e-Janaza of the deceased and buried him amid moist eyes.