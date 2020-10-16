AAC demands release of Mirwaiz

Jammu Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC) today demanded release of AAC chairman Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq.

Senior leader Muhammad Shafi Khan while addressing people at Jamia Masjid Srinagar said that “as the holy and blessed month of the birth of the holy Prophet (SAW) is approaching , Mirwaiz be released forthwith so that he resumes his religious responsibilities from the pulpit of the historic Jamia Masjid Srinagar and his political responsibility.”

He said that Mirwaiz is under arbitrary house arrest since 5 August 2019, “and is not allowed to move out and meet people and pursue his religious and political activities.”

He said that the situation in J&K continues to be worrisome. “Since its formation AAC has always strived for its peaceful resolution in accordance with wishes of the people of entire J&K,” he said.