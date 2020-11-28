AAC expresses condolence with Mirwaiz family

Awami Action Committee (AAC) Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of the uncle of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

A statement of AAC issued here said that the deceased Moulvi Ali Muhammad Jan of Kursoo Raj Bagh was the elder brother of Shaheed-e-Millat Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq.

The statement said that a condolence meeting in this regard was held at its head office, which was participated by senior representatives and activists.

It said that during the condolence meeting, the participants recollected the versatile personality, pious nature and generous character of Moulvi Ali Muhammad Jan and paid rich tributes to him.

“An erudite man with an endearing simplicity Moulvi Ali Muhammad Jan was a true representative of the Mirwaiz family’s rich tradition and high values,” the AAC statement said. “His concern for a just social order and welfare of fellow Kashmiris was intrinsic to his personality.”

The statement said the meeting expressed heartfelt condolence and solidarity with Mirwaiz Umar, the deceased’s sons Moulvi Khalid Umar and Moulvi Haamid Ali and the entire Mirwaiz family.

During the meeting, Fateha prayers were offered for Moulvi Ali Muhammad Jan and Mirwaiz Umar’s grandmother who passed away in September this year.

Meanwhile, Shahar-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee President Nazir Ahmad Shah expressed condolences over Moulvi Ali Muhammad Jan’s demise. Beopar Mandal Maharaj Gunj President Khurshid Ahmad Dalal and General Secretary Ayaz Zehgeer also condoled over the demise.

Senior trade union leader and President EJAC Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam also expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Moulvi Ali Muhammad Jan.

In a statement issued here, while offering his sympathies and solidarity with the Mirwaiz family, especially Mirwaiz Umar he said, “We stand with them in these difficult times.”

He paid rich tributes to Moulvi Ali Muhammad Jan and termed him a pious, noble and a man of character who spent his life in service of people of Kashmir.

Shabnam offered his deep condolences and prayed to Allah to bestow highest place in Jannat to the departed soul. He also prayed for the strength and patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.