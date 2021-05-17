AAC pays tributes to Mirwaiz Farooq on 31st death anniversary

Awami Action Committee (AAC) Monday paid tributes to its founder, the distinguished religious scholar, preacher and illustrious political leader MirwaizMoulvi Muhammad Farooq (RA) on his 31st death anniversary.

In a statement issued here, it also paid tributes to the people killed in Hawal massacre and to Peoples Conference (PC) founder Abdul Gani Lone on his 19th death anniversary.

AAC said that the various commemorative functions held each year to pay tributes to the late leader over a period of one week called ‘Hafta-e-Shahaadat’, which included organising free medical and blood donation camps, and seminars stand cancelled as the coronavirus pandemic is ravaging J&K.

Collective Fateha prayers at the graveyard at Eidgah and the commemorative rally thereafter as well as the shutdown to honour Mirwaiz Farooq, A G Lone and people killed in Hawal massacre also stand postponed due to COVID-19.