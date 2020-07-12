AAC pays tributes

Awami Action Committee (AAC) on Sunday paid tributes to the martyrs of 13 July 1931.

In a statement, the AAC said that from the day till today, people of Jammu & Kashmir have rendered numerous sacrifices to fulfill the great mission of the martyrs and continue to do so.

“Notwithstanding the long period of over seven decades, the Kashmir issue is still lingering, awaiting resolution and the dispute continues to be the bone of contention and hostility between the two neighboring countries,” the statement said.

“Not only does the non-resolution of the issue pose continuous threat to peace in the region and an atmosphere of uncertainty, but the clouds of war keep hovering over the whole south Asian region due to this unresolved dispute,” it said.

The AAC said due to lingering Kashmir issue, the loss of lives continues not only within J&K but also at LoC. “Due to the non resolution of this issue, thousands of political leaders, youth, civil society members and others continue to be arrested and kept in jails or under house arrest,” the ACC said.

The statement said people of J&K once again make it clear that they “reject all the steps the government, in the garb of OVID19, is taking to change the demographic character of the state.”

The statement said the ACC since its inception has been commemorating July 13, paying tributes to the martyrs and highlighting the need for resolving Kashmir issue.

“This year due to COVID19 pandemic and the house arrest of the organisations head Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the congregational tributes and march to martyrs’ graveyard to pay tributes to the martyrs is cancelled,” said the statement.

Patron of Jamait Hamdani, Moulana Riyaz Hamdani also paid tributes to the martyrs.