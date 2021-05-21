AAC remembers founder MirwaizFarooq, Abdul Gani Lone on death anniversaries

Awami Action Committee (AAC) while remembering its founder and MirwaizMoulvi Muhammad Farooq and the Hawal Martyrs of May 21, 1990 on their 31st death anniversary and Abdul Gani Lone paid glorious tributes to them for their great sacrifices.

In a statement issued here, AAC said, “MirwaizFarooq was a born leader, a torchbearer for the people and the party who led by example. Strong on his convictions throughout life, his focus was to strive for and highlight the rights and aspirations of his people in the light of promises made to them, and its realisation in a peaceful and just manner.”

It said that MirwaizFarooq was an ardent advocate of unity and brotherhood among people and believed it to be the means to succeed in any endeavour.

“He made all out efforts to forge unity and erase divisions and factionalism among the people of J&K and also Muslims globally. A visionary he saw the larger picture and the larger good for people in pursuing accord, “ the AAC statement said.

It said that MirwaizFarooq’s life was dedicated to the good of his people.

“As the Mirwaiz, a social and educational reformer and as a strong political voice, he would champion the cause of his people. The religious, educational and social institutions Shaheed-e-MillatMirwaizFarooq headed were driven by the concern for each other’s welfare and advancement, especially of the downtrodden and poorer sections of the society, “ the AAC said.

It said that in today’s testing time of the deadly COVID pandemic, the best way to pay tribute to MirwaizFarooq was by exhibiting a spirit of mutual cooperation and extending a helping hand to each other especially the poor and the needy, COVID-19 affected, and other deserving people so that everyone comes out of this humanitarian crisis successfully.

“People should assist all civil society initiatives and NGOs who are helping in the battle against this deadly disease and providing food and other assistance to the poor and needy whose livelihood has been destroyed and badly affected by the pandemic lockdown,” the AAC said.

It said that the mohalla and Masjid committees in each area should ensure that no one in the area goes without food and medical assistance.

The AAC said that at its own level and under the socio-welfare and humanitarian organisation DarulKhairMirwaizManzil led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was engaged in medical, humanitarian and relief and rehabilitation work in this pandemic.