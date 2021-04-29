AAC remembers Mirwaiz Yousuf Shah

Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC) has paid glorious tribute to Shuhada-e-Badr and J&K’s great Islamic scholar, founder of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Kashmir, Muhajir-e-Millat and Mufasir-e-Qur’an Mirwaiz Moulana Yousuf Shah (RA) on his 54th passing away anniversary.

According to a statement issued here, the AAC recalled Mirwaiz Yousuf Shah’s religious, political, social and literary contribution and paid rich tribute to him for his Dawat-o-Tableegh and Tafseer-e-Qur’an which is widely read saying the people of Kashmir are indebted to the Muhajir-e-Millat for his selfless services.

The translation and commentary of the Holy Qur’an in Kashmiri language by the late Mirwaiz put Kashmir on the global Islamic map and greatly helped in the spread and understanding the message of the Qur’an in vernacular language.

The AAC also recalled the great services and contribution of Muhajir-e-Millat towards creating religious, political and social awareness among the masses in J&K and providing leadership and guidance to them.

Due to the “second wave” of coronavirus COVID-19 and the continued house detention of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, the commemorative rally at historic Aali Masjid, Eidgah, stands cancelled

“Tomorrow, on 17th Ramadhan-ul-Mubarak, the AAC has appealed to people to remember the Shuhada-e-Badr in their prayers, pray for Jannat-ul-Firdous to Muhajir-e-Millat Mirwaiz Yousuf Shah (RA), and ask Allah to grant us refuge from the ongoing pandemic,” it said

Meanwhile, the Awami Action Committee has expressed “strong resentment over the 21-month-long house detention of its Chairman Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq and demanded his release along with other political prisoners, youth and civil society members before Eid.”