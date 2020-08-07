Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Khalid Gul
Kulgam,
UPDATED: August 8, 2020, 12:55 AM

Abducted army man's clothes recovered from Shopian village

Searches on to trace him: Police
Khalid Gul
Kulgam,
UPDATED: August 8, 2020, 12:55 AM
Former policeman abducted last night 'set free' with bullet injury in Shopian

Clothes of a Territorial Army man who was abducted by suspected militants, were recovered from Shopian district on Friday, police said.

A police official said the clothes were spotted by locals in the morning at three different places in Ladoora village of Shopian, barely four km away from his house.

Trending News

One dead, five injured in Tral cloudburst

File Representational Photo

507 new positive cases take J&K COVID-19 tally to 24897

GK Photo

Flash-floods hit Kullan village in central Kashmir's Ganderbal, block Srinagar-Leh Highway

Representational Pic

Four activists 'resign' from BJP in Budgam after attack on party worker

The army man, Shakir Manzoor, hailing from Reshipora village of Shopian, was abducted on the evening of August 2. He was on way to his home when his car was intercepted by the gunmen at Rabhama, Nohama in DH Pora area of Kulgam.

His burnt car was later found at the spot. “The missing army person’s family has confirmed the clothes were of Shakir and that he wore them the day he was abducted,” said the police official.

He said, a shirt, T-shirt and trousers found by the locals at three different spots in an orchard in Ladoora. Soon, security forces and police launched extensive searches in the area.

Latest News

One dead, five injured in Tral cloudburst

File Representational Photo

507 new positive cases take J&K COVID-19 tally to 24897

Representational Pic

Man arrested for killing wife in J&K's Reasi

GK Photo

Flash-floods hit Kullan village in central Kashmir's Ganderbal, block Srinagar-Leh Highway

Militants have on several occasions targeted off-duty army and police personals mostly in southern Kashmir.

Related News