Abducted army man's clothes recovered from Shopian village

Clothes of a Territorial Army man who was abducted by suspected militants, were recovered from Shopian district on Friday, police said.

A police official said the clothes were spotted by locals in the morning at three different places in Ladoora village of Shopian, barely four km away from his house.

The army man, Shakir Manzoor, hailing from Reshipora village of Shopian, was abducted on the evening of August 2. He was on way to his home when his car was intercepted by the gunmen at Rabhama, Nohama in DH Pora area of Kulgam.

His burnt car was later found at the spot. “The missing army person’s family has confirmed the clothes were of Shakir and that he wore them the day he was abducted,” said the police official.

He said, a shirt, T-shirt and trousers found by the locals at three different spots in an orchard in Ladoora. Soon, security forces and police launched extensive searches in the area.

Militants have on several occasions targeted off-duty army and police personals mostly in southern Kashmir.