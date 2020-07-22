Abducted girl rescued, accused arrested: Police

Police on Wednesday said it rescued a girl who was kidnapped in Sopore town of north Kashmir and arrested the accused within 24 hours.

A statement said police station Tarzoo received a complaint that a girl has been kidnapped by a person, identified as Abdul Hamid Dar of Hatlangoo village of Sopore.

The statement said a case (FIR No 71/2020) was registered at police station Tarzoo and investigation was initiated.

A special team headed by Station House Officer police station Tarzoo while acting on the specific leads was able to recover the girl from Warpora village of Sopore.

“The kidnapper was arrested within 24 hours after police received the complaint. He has been shifted to police station Tarzoo where he remains in custody,” said the statement.

It said after fulfilling all medico-legal formalities, the girl was handed over to her legal heirs.

“Investigation into the matter is in progress. Swift action by police against anti-social elements has been appreciated by the locals. Community members are requested to cooperate with police in curbing social crimes in their neighbourhood,” said the statement.