UPDATED: June 24, 2020, 1:29 AM

'Abducted girl rescued, accused arrested'

Police on Tuesday said it rescued a girl abducted in Sopore and arrested the person involved in the crime.

A statement said on June 20, police station Sopore received a complaint from a person from Arampora village that his girl was “missing.”

The police started search to trace the missing girl and during search, officers were able to rescue the victim from the possession of a person identified as Ajaz Ahmad Ganai of Warpora, Sopore, said the statement.

The accused has been arrested and shifted to police station Sopore and a case (FIR No 155/2020) has been registered. After fulfilling all medico-legal formalities, the girl was handed over to her legal heirs.

