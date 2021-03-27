Abdul Hameed Wangnoo's demise widely condoled

The demise of Houseboat Owners Association President, Abdul HameedWangnoo was widely condoled on Saturday.

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed grief over Wangnoo’s demise.

NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar and Provincial President, Kashmir, NasirAslamWani also expressed sorrow over the his demise.

Apni Party President AltafBukhari expressed condolences over the demise of Wangnoo saying his death had brought profound shock especially to those affiliated with the tourism sector.

CPI(M) leader Muhammad YousufTarigami also expressed grief over the demise of Wagnoo.

The Department of Tourism also condoledWangnoo’s demise and recalled his contribution to the tourism fraternity.

Director Tourism, Kashmir, GhulamNabiItoo expressed said the deceased always advocated the cause of the entire tourism fraternity.

Nigeen Tourist Traders Association (NTTA) under the chairmanship of its Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo,

Team Domestic Tour Operators Association Kashmir (DTOAK) and Mission Dal Lake Tariq Ahmad Patloo also expressed condolences over Wangnoo’s demise.