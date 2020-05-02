Abdullah grieved over demise of Banday's daughter, Wani

National Conference President and Member of Parliament, Farooq Abdullah on Saturday expressed sorrow grief the demise of daughter of late Khwaja Abdul Rahim Banday.

The deceased was the sister of late Khawaja Ghulam Hassan Banday, and Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Banday. She was the wife of renowned scholar, Nishandihinda Dargha-e-Gousia Rahbab Sahib (RA), late Mir Syed Ghulam Ahmmad Qadri Mantaqi.

Abdullah while expressing grief prayed for peace to the deceased and courage to the mournful family to bear the loss.

Among others, senior leaders including Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani, Mubarak Gul, Muhammad Syed Akhoon and Irfan Shah also extended condolences to the grief-stricken families. They prayed for peace to the soul of deceased.

Meanwhile the party President also expressed grief over demise of former MD, HPMC Muhammad Yousuf Wani of Kaksarie, Karan Nagar here.

Abdullah while expressing his grief said the deceased will be remembered for his administrative qualities and sober persona.

He prayed for peace to the deceased and much needed strength to the grief-stricken family.