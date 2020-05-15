Abdullah, Omar pay tributes to Kar on his 20th death anniversary

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah, and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Friday paid tributes to former MLA Langate, Abdul Ahad Kar on his 20th death anniversary.

Abdullah and Omar said the late leader worked sincerely towards empowerment of people.

They said Kar’s sacrifice will be remembered for all times to come.

Among others party leaders Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi, Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Sharif-ud-din Shariq, Mir Saifullah and Qaiser Jamsheed Lone also paid tributes to Kar.