Abdullah pays obeisance at Hazrat Baba Payam (RA) shrine

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday paid obeisance at the shrine of Hazrat Baba Payam Ud Din Reshi (RA) at Gulmarg.

Abdullah prayed for peace and prosperity to the entire region. Interacting with a group of devotees who had thronged the shrine, Abdullah asked people to seek Almighty’s atonement for salvaging the entire humankind from the prevailing COVID19 induced crises.

He said people of J&K bears the distinction of having a social life, which was deeply imbued with the teachings of Reshi’s as Baba Payam Ud Din (RA).