Abdullahs, Altaf Bukhari grieved over demise of Reyaz Bedar's father

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of Ghulam Qadir Bedar, father of party leader and Incharge Pattan constituency, Reyaz Ahmed Bedar.

Abdullah also visited the residence of bereaved to share their grief and condoled with the bereaved family and offered Fateh for the deceased.

Omar while extending condolences to the bereaved family said, “I am saddened to hear about the passing away of Bedar Sahabs father. I pray for strength to the grief stricken family to bear the loss and peace to the departed soul.”

Among others Ali Muhammad Sagar, Sheikh Mustufa Kamal, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Nasir Aslam Wani, Abdul Rahim Rather, Chowdhary Mohammad Ramzan, Muhammad Shafi Uri, Shammi Oberoi, Muhammad Akbar Lone, Basharat Bhukhari, Javed Dar, Aga Syed Mehmood, Muhammad Yaqoob Wani, Showkat Mir, Tanvir Sadiq, Imran Nabi Dar, Salman Ali Sagar and others also extended condolences to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) also expressed grief over the demise.

In a joint condolence message, JKAP President Altaf Bukhari and senior party leaders including Ghulam Hassan Mir, Muhammad Dilawar Mir, Rafi Ahmad Mir and others expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

The party leadership described the deceased as a noble soul who was known for his philanthropic activities in his area.