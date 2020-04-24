Abdullahs, Altaf Bukhari, PDP, Congress, JKPM greet people on Ramadhan

Several political parties on Friday greeted on the eve of holy month of Ramadhan.

National Conference president and Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah extended warm greetings to people. Abdullah said: “we must make most of the ensuing month by praying to Almighty for his forgiveness and mercy.”

He said it was the time for repentance. “We are going through a crisis. However the problem is surmountable if we abide by the required COVID19 protocol and necessary health advisories,” he said.

Omar while greeting people said Ramadhan teaches remarkable lesson of magnanimity, self control and compassion.

“It brings with it the message of supporting vulnerable and deprived. Therefore we should go extra mile to help those who are at need in these times,” Omar said.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while greeting people on the holy month appealed them to extend helping hand to the economically downtrodden.

A PDP said the lockdown has plunged poor communities into absolute perturbation and the affluent must forward to extend helping hand to needy.

Meanwhile, secretary youth PDP Arif Laigaroo also extended greetings to people. He hoped the month will be harbinger of peace, stability and prosperity of people.

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) president Altaf Bukhari while greeting people on the eve of Ramadhan said the month will be particularly challenging, but the values of compassion, charity and sacrifice were more important now than ever before.

“As we enter Ramadhan, unfortunately most of the Muslims won’t be sharing the joy of this month as they normally do in light of coronavirus,” the JKAP president said.

He however, observed that the holy month brings out common qualities that people have – of compassion, sharing, supporting each other and qualities people need more than ever just at this time of pandemic.

“I urge the divisional administration of Jammu and Kashmir to ensure all basic amenities to people during this holy month,” Bukhari said.

He said the household requirements of people increase exponentially during this holy month. “It is therefore imperative for the administration to ensure a hassle free Ramdhan. I impress upon the Lieutenant Governor’s administration to ensure all facilities to people across the state,” he said.

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee also extended greetings to people on the commencement of the holy month. The party vice president, Abdul Rashid Dar conveyed greetings to people and prayed for their wellbeing.

Jammu Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) while greeting people demanded release of the party president, Shah Faesal and other political leaders.

In his message, JKPM vice president Syed Iqbal Tahir requested people to comply with the health advisories regarding coronavirus.

He demanded the administration must release JKPM president Shah Faesal and other political prisoners held up in J&K and outside after the abrogation of Article 370 last year. He urged the administration to ensure all basic amenities to people during the holy month.