Abdullahs, Altaf Bukhari, Sajad Lone, KU condole demise of Marghoob Banihali

Different political parties and the University of Kashmir (KU) Tuesday condoled the demise of noted Kashmiri poet and Sahitya Akademi Award winner Marghoob Banihali.

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed profound grief over the demise of Banihali with the NC president saying that his passing away had left “us culturally impoverished”.

He said Banihali was a representative of the “renaissance generation of writers and poets”.

The NC vice president said that the passing away of Banihali had sent shock waves across the literary landscape of Kashmir.

“The depth of imagination, creativeness and lucidity of his writings garnered him laurels and accolades. The services he rendered in his capacity as an academician, and HOD at the star-studded Department of Kashmiri at the University of Kashmir will be remembered for years to come,” he said.

He added that resonance of his poems, and writings would continue to enthrall the present and the coming generations.

The duo expressed solidarity with Banhali’s son DrMushtaqMarghoob at this difficult time.

APNI PARTY

Expressing grief over the demise of Banihali, Apni Party President AltafBukhari described him as a luminary whose contribution in the field of Kashmiri language and literature was an acclaimed treasurer for generations to come.

“He was an eminent scholar with a tremendous hold on DrIqbal’s poetry. His tireless efforts in promotion and preservation of Jammu and Kashmir’s cultural heritage will be remembered by one and all,” Bukhari said.

He said that the demise of Banihali had created a huge void not only in academic circles but among his vast social circles which was hard to be filled.

PEOPLES CONFERENCE

Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Lone highlighted the deceased’s immense contributions in the field of literature and termed his demise a major loss for the society in general and for the world of literature in particular.

Lone said that his absence would be deeply felt in times to come and the void he left among in the literary landscape of Jammu and Kashmir would be extremely difficult to fill in.

KASHMIR UNIVERSITY

Recalling the vast contributions of deceased to Kashmir’s literary and cultural spheres as well as to the growth and development of the Department of Kashmiri, KU Vice Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad, officers of the varsity administration, deans and faculty members said that Banhali would always be remembered.

A condolence meet of KU was held via virtual mode under the chairmanship of Prof Shabir Ahmad of KU while KU’s School of Law also held a condolence meet presided over by Dean School of Law and HoD Prof Muhammad Ayub Dar via virtual mode wherein all faculty members participated.