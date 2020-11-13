Abdullahs, Bukhari greet people on Diwali

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President, Omar Abdullah on Friday greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

In a message, Abdullah wished prosperity to J&K and happiness to its people. He highlighted the spirit of celebrating festivals in an atmosphere of amity and brotherhood and called for strengthening this tradition.

“Such festivals showcase the cultural diversity and plurality of J&K. I hope the day increases the prospects of peace, and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

In his message, Omar said, “May this Diwali strengthen the bond of brotherhood and communal harmony in J&K. I wish people a very happy Diwali, hoping that the day augurs well for everlasting peace and prosperity in J&K.”

Meanwhile other party leaders including Ali Muhammad Sagar, Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani, Devender Singh Rana, Imran Nabi Dar, members of minority wing, YNC, legal cell, and women’s wing functionaries also greeted people on the auspicious day.

Apni Party President, Altaf Bukhari also greeted people on the occasion of Diwali. Bukhari hoped that the festival of lights will bring peace and prosperity in the lives of people.

He said the festival symbolizes wisdom and hope in the times of pandemic and appealed for brotherhood in the society. “J&K is a garden in which many communities live together in peace like flowers,” he said.

Other party leaders including Ghulam Hassan Mir, Aijaz Ahmad Khan, Choudhary Zulfikar Ali, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, Usman Majid, Rafi Ahmad Mir, Vijay Bakaya, Vikram Malhotra, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Jagmohan Singh Raina, Javid Hassan Baig and Farooq Andrabi also extended greetings on the occasion.