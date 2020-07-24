Abdullahs, NC leaders condole demise of SM Shafi

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah, and Vice President, Omar Abdullah on Friday expressed grief over the demise of the party’s senior Vice President Dr Syed Muhammad Shafi.

Abdullah while expressing condolence with the bereaved family said Shafi was the party’s true soldier, who had unyielding faith in the ideals of National Conference founder, Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah.

“I am shocked by his passing away; he has gone too soon. A committed political activist, an ace speaker, he was grounded in values of humanity. His passing away has created a void that will be impossible to fill for years to come,” said Abdullah.

In his condolence message, Omar while expressing shock over the demise termed him a quintessential politician who always put party first.

“Started the day with the terrible news about the sudden passing away of Shafi Sahib. My association with him dates back to 1998 in our YNC days. He was a sincere grassroots worker of party, and he will be sorely missed. He held the party flag high in the most trying times undaunted by the waves of turbulence. I pray to Almighty to grant his departed soul highest stations in Jannah, patience and strength to his son Saba Shafi and the family to bear the inconsolable loss,” Omar said.

The party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar while paying tributes to Shafi said, “In his passing away I have lost great party colleague and a friend with whom I have worked since 1975.”

The NC provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani in his condolence message said, “I am shocked at the sudden demise of my friend and colleague.”

Among others senior party leaders Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi, Muhammad Shafi Uri, Abdul Rahim Rather, Chowdhary Muhammad Ramzan, Mubarak Gul, Sakina Itoo, Mian Altaf Ahmed, Shameema Firdous, Sharief Ud Din Shariq, Devendra Singh Rana, Shammi Oberoi, GA Shah, Mir Saifullah, Muhammad Syed Akhoon, Bashir Ahmed Veeri, Ali Muhammad Dar, Dr Sajad Shafi Uri, GQ Pardesi, Ghulam Mohi Ud Din Mir, Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi, Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar, Altaf Ahmed Kaloo, Javed Dar, Syed Basharat Bhukhari, Irfan Ahmed Shah, Showkat Hussain, Peer Afaq, Showkat Mir, Kafil ur Rahman, Tanvir Sadiq, Salman Ali Sagar, Imran Nabi Dar, Sarah Hayat Shah, Reyaz Khan, Ghulam Nabi Adigami, Sabiya Qadri, Ahsan Pardesi, Younis Mubarak Gul, Dr Sameer Koul also expressed shock over the demise and prayed for the peace to the departed soul.

Meanwhile the party’s parent body, YNC, women’s wing, legal and minority wing functionaries, party functionaries from Chenab, Pir Panchal and Kargil also expressed grief over the demise, praying for eternal peace to his soul.

Dr Shafi was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Khiram Sirhama, Bijbehara.