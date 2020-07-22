Abdullahs, NC members pay tributes to Sogami

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Wednesday paid tributes to Ghulam Nabi Wani Sogami on his 39th death anniversary.

Abdullah while paying tributes to the late leader said he was an outstanding political figure of his times.

“His good work for the downtrodden people living in the remote areas of Kashmir will be remembered for all the times to come,” Abdullah said.

Omar while paying tributes to the late leader said he will be remembered for his political acumen and selfless service to people.

“His good work in building reservoirs and ensuring drinking water facilities across remote areas shall be remembered for the times to come. In particular the sheer amount of work in the field of water harvesting helped in bringing more chunks of arable land under crop cultivation, the measure went a long way in the poverty reduction in the areas marked by undulating terrain especially in north and central Kashmir,” Omar said

The party leadership also expressed solidarity with his grandson Nasir Sogami while paying tributes to the late leader.

Meanwhile senior party leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi, AR Rather, Chaudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Mubarak Gul, Nazir Khan Gurezi, Shammi Oberoi, Mir Saifullah, Sakina Itoo, Shameema Firdous, Ali Muhammad Dar, Bashir Veeri, Muhammad Syed Akhoon, Qaiser Jamsheed Lone, Javed Dar, Kafil ur Rahman, Showkat Mir, Salman Ali Sagar, Imran Nabi Dar and Sabiya Qadri also paid tributes to the late leader.