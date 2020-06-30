Abdullahs pay tributes to Mirwaiz Moulana Hamadani (RA)

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday paid tributes to prominent Islamic scholar, Mir Mujahid Moulana Ahmadullah Hamadani (RA).

Abdullah while paying the tributes said he fought against the autocratic rule from 1916 to 1939 and remained on the forefront.

“I pay my earnest tributes to him on his death anniversary. The younger generation should study the life and works of such great men as have contributed a lot towards the betterment of our society. The youth should imbue their lives with the teachings of such great men,” he said.

Omar while paying tributes to Hamdani said his struggle and oddments he faced during the struggle for restoration of people’s rights will be remembered for all times to come.

Other party leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Mubarak Gul, Muhammad Shafi Uri and Abdul Rahim Rather also paid tributes to the scholar.