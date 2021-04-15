Absconding drug peddler arrested in Kulgam: Police

Police on Thursday arrested an absconder who was evading his arrest from last eight months for his involvement in many cases of drug peddling has been arrested in Kulgam district.

As per the Police statement, acting on reliable information regarding an absconder, a Police party headed by SHO PS Qazigund under the supervision of SDPO Qazigund raided a specified location and subsequently arrested the absconder from Qazigund area. He has been identified as Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh son of Muhammad Jamal Sheikh resident of Drian Qazigund.

“He was wanted by law for his involvement in case FIR number 251/2020 U/S 15, 18 NDPS Act & 48 Excise Act of PS Qazigund pertaining to the recovery of huge quantity of Illicit Liquor, charas and poppy straw from a hotel,” the statement reads.

It states that five other drug peddlers arrested in the said case are already facing trial before the Court. Further investigation is in progress.