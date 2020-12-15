Academics underline importance of research in social science

A seven-day workshop on ‘Research Methodology in Social Sciences’ started at the University of Kashmir on Tuesday.

Dean Research Prof Shakeel A Romshoo presided over the inaugural session of the workshop, organised jointly by the varsity’s Media Education and Research Centre (MERC) and Department of Social Work (DoSW).

Underscoring the significance of methodology in research, Prof Romshoo said it’s very important for research scholars to know which methodology to adopt and where while pursuing their research goals.

“This would lead to better research outcomes and also help raise the standards and benchmarks of their research,” he said, asserting that research in social sciences was important to address a wide range of “problems” that societies are faced up with.

Prof Romshoo said there has to be a “social science component” in even “hard science research” to translate the outcome of the research done in various fields at societal levels, and also to feed that outcome into policy-making.

He said the University of Kashmir has taken several new initiatives, including constitution of some important committees, to promote research in social sciences in a big way, in line with the National Education Policy-2020 guidelines.

In his keynote address, Dean Behavioural Sciences at KU Prof Showket A Shah highlighted issues and challenges concerning research in social sciences.

“It’s important to adopt methodology approaches in accordance with the research problems chosen by the scholars to ensure that the outcomes are fruitful and the objectives of the research are fairly achieved,” he said.

Head MERC Dr Aliya Ahmad said that new ideas and new perspectives keep on emerging, forcing academics to look at ideas through a new lens.

“The domain of research is fast expanding with new techniques, mixed methods and applications emerging both from academia and practitioners,” she said, adding that the intent of MERC has been to open doors and windows to a much broader spectrum of knowledge to advance communication and generate conversations on coverage, beats assigned and the industry.

“This research workshop is an example of that endeavor,” she said.

Coordinator DoSW, Dr Aadil Bashir said the workshop aims to teach young scholars different aspects of research methodology and how it could benefit them during the course of their research.

“The ultimate aim is to update ourselves with changing trends in research and research methodology to eventually contribute to ‘knowledge society’ and policy-making,” he said.

Dr Javaid Bashir from DoSW introduced the theme of the workshop and also delivered a vote of thanks. Dr IdreesKanth from Ambedkar University New Delhi and Dr Syeda Afshana from MERC spoke on ‘Approaches to Social Science Research’ and ‘Reimagining Research in Covid 19 World’, respectively.

The inaugural function, among others, was attended by senior MERC and DoSW faculty members, Director EMRC and Media Advisor Dr Salima Jan, and HoD Library and Information Sciences, DrShabir Ahmad.