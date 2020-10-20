ACB arrests ex-AEE, EE, contractor in corruption case

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today said that it has arrested a former Asstt. Executive Engineer (AEE), Executive Engineer (EE) and a Contractor in a corruption case.

According to a statement, “Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Mohammad Yousuf Bhat, the then Asstt. Executive Engineer, Gulam Nabi Ganaie, the then Executive Engineer, and Rafiq Ahmad Lone (Contractor), in Case FIR No. 32/2010 registered in P/S ACB Kashmir, under section 5(2) of J&K P.C Act Svt.2006 r/w sections 5(1)(c), 5(1)(d), 409, 468, 471 and 120-B RPC.”

During investigation it was found that these accused public servants have abused their official position in league with the accused contractors by virtue of misappropriation of funds meant for execution of work “Providing and fitting of Street Lights” in Kulgam, town by the officials of R&B Special Sub-Division Kulgam in the year 2004-2005. “It was found that for 21 works (both Civil and Electric), accused engineers of Sub-Division Kulgam, abused their official position and hatched a criminal conspiracy with Mashooq Ahmad Khan, Nayees Ahmad Lone, Rafiq Ahmad Lon and Arshid Hussain Deen (the contractors) and in furtherance of criminal conspiracy, executed these works on manipulated allotment orders purportedly issued by the then Executive Engineer (R&B) Electric Division, Kashmir in the year 1999 on highly exorbitant rates,” the statement reads.

It was further revealed during investigation that the expenditure of Rs. 69,60,120/= was fraudulently shown against actual expenditure of Rs.50,94,868/- incurred.