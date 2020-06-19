ACB arrests ex-CPO Budgam in disproportionate assets case

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested Noor Muhammad Wani, the then Chief Planning Officer Budgam in a disproportionate assets case.

A statement said a case (FIR No.18/2019) was registered at police station ACB, Kashmir related to accumulation of assets disproportionate to known source of income by Wani.

During the investigation, the statement said, it was found that the accused during his service has raised assets disproportionate to his known source of income including a palatial house at Karipora, Budgam, double storied school buildings at Haknipora, Budgam, three kanals land at Aru Pahalgam, two kanals land at Karipora, Budgam, one TATA Indigo Marina Car, one Spark Cheverolet Car and Two TATA Star buses.

During investigation, searches were conducted at Wani’s residence and various incriminating documents related to the assets and other properties were seized, said the statement.

“The investigation in the case is going on,” said the statement.