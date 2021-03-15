ACB arrests Field Inspector PCB Ganderbal in bribery case

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a statement today said that it has arrested a field inspector of Pollution Control Board Ganderbal in bribery case.

According to the statement, “ACB received a written complaint from the complainant alleging therein that he is running a joinery mill at Saloora Ganderbal. He had applied online for NOC from Pollution Control Board in November, 2019. Subsequently, a field Inspector, namely, Aabid Ahmad visited his unit for spot inspection. Later on, the District Officer, Pollution Control Board, Ganderbal prepared a report wherein he mentioned that the complainant has not applied for NOC with the result his unit was closed.”

The complainant alleged that some officials were demanding an amount of Rs.20,000/- as bribe in instalments within a period of one month for withdrawal of closure order which was issued by them on their report.

“The complainant arranged an amount of Rs. 3000/- as first instalments to be paid to them. On the complaint of the complainant, a case FIR No.02/2021, PS ACB, U/S 7 P.C Act 1988, of PS ACB was registered and investigation was taken up. During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted which laid a successful trap. Aabid Ahmad, presently Field Inspector Pollution Control Board, Ganderbal, was caught red handed while demanding and accepting the bribe amount of Rs 3000/- from the complainant,” the statement reads.

Further investigation of the case is in progress.