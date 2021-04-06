ACB arrests official for taking bribe

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Tuesday arrested an official of a Block Development Office in Ganderbal for accepting bribe.

A statement of ACB issued here said that it arrested the Incharge Supervisor (Works), BDO Gund in Kangan area of Ganderbal for accepting a bribe of Rs 2000.

The statement said that the ACB received a complaint through the ACB’s WhatsApp Helpline from the complainant alleging that the construction of road under MGNREGA scheme worth Rs 1,42,223 was allotted to him on 12th August 2020, which was completed by the complainant.

However, it said that he had only received Rs 1,18,309 out of the estimated amount while the remaining amount of Rs 23,914 was yet to be released.

The statement said that when he approached the concerned office for releasing the amount, the Incharge Supervisor Abdul Rehman Bhat demanded a bribe for releasing it.

It said that on receiving the complaint, a case under FIR No 08 of 2021 under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 was registered at Police Station ACB, Srinagar and investigation started.