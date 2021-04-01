ACB arrests policeman for accepting bribe

A Policeman was arrested after he was caught accepting bribe, Anti-Corruption Bureau said Thursday.

A statement of ACB issued here said that it received a complaint through ACB WhatsApp helpline from the complainant alleging therein that he had married 20 years back and few days ago a dispute had risen between the complainant and his wife and his in-laws filed a written complaint against him at Police Station Gund.

The statement said that the dispute was later on amicably settled by a Police official of Police Station Gund, head constable Gulzar Ahmad by mediation and a compromise deed was executed between the parties on Wednesday.

“Since then the policeman had been calling the complainant on his phone repeatedly and demanding Rs 2000,” the ACB statement said. It said that a trap team successfully caught the policeman red handed demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant.